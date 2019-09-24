Dominion Energy experiencing internet outage; online services down

“We have called in additional support to restore service and are hopeful everything will be back online soon," Dominion said in a statement. "Most importantly, gas and electrical service to our customers has not been impacted and we have ensured our customers are still able to complete critical actions such as reporting gas leaks or electrical outages via phone numbers listed on our landing page. We are fully staffed at our call centers to handle any increases in call volume and have been responding to customer inquiries when asked on social media. While bill pay is still available through our third-party vendor, we are waiving any late fees that may be incurred due to this outage.”