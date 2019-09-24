Dominion Energy experiencing internet outage; online services down

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy is experience an internet outage after an upgrade to its servers.
The company released a statement that said, “a planned upgrade to Dominion Energy’s servers resulted in technical issues that have affected a number of online services at www.dominionenergy.com, including reporting gas incidents and electrical outages, customer account management and bill pay.”
A message on the site said service will be returned as soon as possible and provides a list of phone numbers were outages can be reported.
“We recognize that customers may have urgent needs and safety is our highest priority. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to restore these services,” Dominion’s statement said.
It is not clear how long the outage will last.
Dominion said any late fees incurred because of the outage will be waived.
“We have called in additional support to restore service and are hopeful everything will be back online soon," Dominion said in a statement. "Most importantly, gas and electrical service to our customers has not been impacted and we have ensured our customers are still able to complete critical actions such as reporting gas leaks or electrical outages via phone numbers listed on our landing page. We are fully staffed at our call centers to handle any increases in call volume and have been responding to customer inquiries when asked on social media. While bill pay is still available through our third-party vendor, we are waiving any late fees that may be incurred due to this outage.”
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.