City Council to explore lowering speed limits in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Council voted Monday night to move forward with a study to determine if lowering the speed limit would be a good idea.
Councilman Mike Jones is proposing reducing the speed limit on all city streets, with an exception to Chippenham Parkway, to 35 miles per hour. There are several streets in the city with speed limits of 45 mph.
Engineering studies will cost $15,000. If approved, changing street signs would cost $45,000.
