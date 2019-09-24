Chesterfield creates legionella information website

Five Chesterfield schools are among the locations that tested positive for legionella. (Image: Pixabay) (Source: file photo)
By NBC12 Newsroom | September 24, 2019 at 6:57 PM EDT - Updated September 24 at 6:57 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is launching a website dedicated to legionella after a recent outbreak.

The website is expected to be live by 2 p.m. Sept. 25

Five schools were among the locations where legionella bacteria were detected. Legionella is the bacteria that causes Legionnaire’s disease.

The new website is meant to serve as a source for progress updates and provide access to county resources.

Among the sites features are a video on cooling tower maintenance, status reports from Chesterfield County Public Schools, a timeline of the legionella outbreak, Board of Supervisors meeting updates, maintenance reports contact information for county agensices and services and an FAQ section.

