Chesterfield creates legionella information website

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is launching a website dedicated to legionella after a recent outbreak.
The website is expected to be live by 2 p.m. Sept. 25
Five schools were among the locations where legionella bacteria were detected. Legionella is the bacteria that causes Legionnaire’s disease.
The new website is meant to serve as a source for progress updates and provide access to county resources.
Among the sites features are a video on cooling tower maintenance, status reports from Chesterfield County Public Schools, a timeline of the legionella outbreak, Board of Supervisors meeting updates, maintenance reports contact information for county agensices and services and an FAQ section.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.