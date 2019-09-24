14 charged in scandal involving Va. county Economic Development Authority

Since her initial charges, multi-jurisdictional grand juries have handed up a total of 28 felony indictments against her, including six felony counts of embezzlement of more than/equal to $500, six felony counts of embezzlement of more than/equal to $200, eight felony counts of obtaining money by false pretense of more than/equal to $200, two felony counts of obtaining money by false pretense of more than/equal to $500, and five felony counts of conducting an unlawful financial transaction.