CDC’s mobile health examination center arrives in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Mobile Health Examination Center, operated in concert with the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), has selected Richmond as one of 15 locations for a survey of the health and nutritional status of the U.S. population.
It will be conducted September through the beginning of November.
Each year, 5,000 people across the nation have the chance to participate in the latest National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, conducted by the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), part of the CDC.
