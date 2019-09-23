Virginia school district opens clothes closet for students in need

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ7) - Roanoke City Public School students in need now have a place to go get some new clothes.
The school district opened a new Clothes Closet at William Fleming High School to give students the ability to pick out items for free.
The closet is open every Tuesday from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and if students need a ride home they will be provided a Valley Metro bus pass.
Anyone interested in donating to the closet is able to contact Katherine Londos at 540-752-3367.
