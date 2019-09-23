‘This is the end’: Following bank robbery, driver called his mother while fleeing police

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Stephanie Minor says she was on the phone with her son, Dorell Taylor, while he allegedly drove away from a bank robbery.
“I’ve been dealing with this the whole week. I’ve had no sleep," Minor said.
Taylor, 27, is suspected of being involved in a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank on Amberdale Drive last Thursday.
Police say Taylor allegedly drove himself and Antoine Deangelo Thomas before Thomas demanded money from a teller at gunpoint.
The two men then fled, but not without Taylor calling his mother on the phone.
“'This is the end, this is it,'" Minor recounts the phone call, “‘What’s wrong? What’s wrong, Dorell?’ And that’s all he kept saying: ‘Mom, this is the end'. I could hear somebody in the background saying ‘Drive. Drive.’”
Minor’s motherly instincts kicked in, and her only goal was to protect her son, with her pleading with Thomas over the phone.
“I said ‘let my son out of the car,' then I immediately jumped in my car and I got into pursuit to go into the highway,” Minor said.
She says she made into Short Pump before being rerouted by police.
The two suspects led police across county lines from Chesterfield to Henrico, before crashing on I-64.
“When I got back on the highway, I noticed Richmond police coming back, Henrico police coming back, Chesterfield police coming back. All the cars are coming back, and then I saw ambulances going up 64, and I saw 'Lord, my child. My child, they’ve hurt my child,” Minor said.
Thomas was killed in the crash, and Taylor was treated for serious injuries at VCU Medical Center.
Minor said she hasn’t been able to get any updates on her son since then, and his records aren’t coming up at the hospital’s system.
“Just let me see my child. That’s all I want to do, just see him," Minor said. "I’m not going to break him out, just let me see him.”
A representative for VCU Medical Center also could not find Taylor’s record, but said that in some cases, patient information can be barred from the public.
Chesterfield police confirmed Taylor is still in custody at VCU Medical Center.
