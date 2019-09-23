Richmond Symphony to play live during screening of ‘Empire Strikes Back’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A live performance of Star Wars music will be played by Richmond Symphony while “The Empire Strike Back” plays at Altria Theater.
In 2019, the symphony performed “A New Hope," the first installment of the Star Wars series, and will now present its first sequel April 25, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.
The symphony will play the music from the movie live while the movie is screened in the theater.
Tickets go on sale Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. with a special pre-sale scheduled for Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. for donors and subscribers.
For more information, visit the symphony’s website.
