Nominations for outstanding Richmond area principals now being accepted

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nominations for outstanding principals in the Richmond area are now being accepted.
Students, parents, colleagues, school personnel and administrators, and community members can now nominate principals for the R.E.B. Awards for Distinguished Educational Leadership.
The award will recognize four principals, one each from Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico and Richmond schools.
“Each winner will receive a $15,000 grant – a $7,500 unrestricted cash grant to the principal and $7,500 to be used for school-based initiatives of the recipient’s choosing,” a release said.
Nominees must have served as principal at his/her school for at least three years.
Here are the additional qualifications:
- Manage effectively to promote excellence in education
- Demonstrate leadership and exemplify commitment
- Inspire their students and are advocates for their school and their faculty
- Encourage team spirit
- Foster cooperation between the school and the community
- Maintain dialogue with students, parents, faculty, and staff
For more information and instructions, click here.
