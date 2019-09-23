News to know for Sept. 23: Henrico earthquake; deadly shooting; fall begins

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s fall! But it sure is going to feel like mid-summer today, with no rain in sight.
A 2.5 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Henrico County on Sunday night.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake happened around 11:55 p.m. less than a mile away from Wyndham
A shooting on Richmond’s Southside has left a man dead.
Police responded to the 700 block of Spaine Street for the shooting at 9:48 p.m. Sunday.
No suspects have been named.
Smithfield Foods donated 40,000 pounds of protein to Feed More on Saturday.
The donation is part of Smithfield’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes donation tour, the company’s signature hunger-relief initiative focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure.
Thousands of people gathered at the Richmond Diamond Saturday with Super-Soakers and water guns in an effort to beat a six-year world record.
The event was the inaugural RVA Splash Fest and the duo behind it, Hallelujah God-Bless-Us and Josh Roth, say they’ve been making viral videos for over three years.
Roth and God-Bless-Us say they just want to spread joy and break the record for the largest water gun fight ever, all while going viral again in the process. The record was set back in 2013 by the University of Californi,a with 3,875 confirmed water-gun fight participants.
“Game of Thrones” resurrected the Iron Throne at Sunday’s Emmy ceremony, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which “Pose” star Billy Porter made history and the comedy series “Fleabag” led a British invasion that overturned expectations.
