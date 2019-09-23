Motorcycle ride aims to end gun violence in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A motorcycle ride to take back Richmond from gun violence will be held Saturday, and it all started three years ago with a broken-hearted mother making an emotional plea after her son’s murder in the city.
Elka Johnson lost her 26-year-old son, Jakeem, in February 2017. She did not live to see his killer brought to justice.
On Feb. 7, 2017, at 4 a.m., 26-year-old Jakeem Johnson was shot and running for his life. He was hiding behind someone’s house in the 3000 block of Lynhaven Avenue in Richmond. Bleeding to death, he managed to make one last phone call to 911 and begged dispatch to tell his children and family he loves them.
“Just to hear that my son called and was able to talk about what happened to him who did this to him,” Elka Johnson told NBC12 through tears back in 2017, just a few months after her son’s death. “That’s one phone call that I never wanted my son to ever have to make. I’m in those shoes now. I’m feeling this. It hurts, it hurts.”
Jakeem’s death hurt so much that just a few months later, Elka Johnson died from a broken heart.
“Everyone wants the police to do this, everyone wants the media to do that. By allowing these people on the streets, you’re not taking back your community. You’re just giving them the OK to do this again.”
She was begging people to speak up and not to let killers get away with murder. She was begging people to stop using guns on the streets.
Soon after her son died, Elka met fellow motorcycle clubber LaTasha Kenny.
“We started becoming really close. Asking God, what’s this about? You know this person’s getting close to me?” Kenny said.
When she found out Elka had died, Kenny suddenly knew she was on this path to make sure Elka’s wishes were honored.
“So these kids can see it’s more to life than just picking up a gun and shooting someone for no reason. It’s a lot more you could be doing with your life,” Kenny said.
For the third year in a row now, Kenny and many others will ride motorcycles and vehicles through all of Richmond’s public housing projects to be visible and to be seen. They will ride not only to honor Jakeem’s memory but to help take back communities from gun violence.
Kenny had patches made that say “Stop the gun violence." The patches have bullet holes on them.
“It has gun bullets. I added those bullets to the design. My sister was like “do you want to put those bullets?” I said ‘yeah. That’s why, that’s why people die.’”
The Take Back The Community Ride has grown in size every year.
“This all has to end. My message to the community, my message to everyone is put the guns down. If you’re going to fight, use your hands,” said Chelsea Wimbush at the first ride three years ago. She’s the mother of one of Jakeem’s children.
In 2017, Jakeem was Richmond’s 10th homicide of the year, and it remains unsolved. According to police data, 144 people have been murdered in Richmond since Jakeem’s death.
“Do something for somebody else. An act of kindness. It will get you on the road to doing other things,” Kenny said. “Violence is never the answer."
The third annual Take Your Community Back Ride runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28. Registration is free and begins at 9 a.m. at Roses in the 3000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.
The ride will end at 2255 Old Warwick Road at the Southside Community Center. Donations are being accepted and a portion of the money will go to local families affected by gun violence.
If you have any information about Jakeem’s murder, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.