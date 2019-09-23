Man charged with meth possession following traffic stop

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A man was arrested on drug charges in Stafford following a traffic stop.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop was initiated Sept. 17 on Cool Spring Road by the Special Problems Unit following a long-term investigation.
Brian Keith Conner, 35, of Fredericksburg, was wanted on drug charges and deputies found a firearm, methamphetamine and cash during a search of the vehicle.
A search at Conner’s home uncovered multiple firearms, narcotics and a large amount of cash.
Conner was charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm while in possession of controlled substances and was served an outstanding warrant for drug distribution. Conner was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.