Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

(WWBT) - Temperatures are dropping, and the fall chill is officially in the air! Although summer is coming to an end, there was plenty to smile about this week.
David Emge is a former addict who struggled with addiction for 30 years. Emge participated in the HARP program, also known as Helping Addicts Recover Progressively. Emge credits HARP with saving his life and now aims to do the same with a church he recently launched, Recovery Churches of America.
‘Tommie’s Beer’ is the newest beer at Three Notch’d Brewing Company Collab House in Richmond. The new brew will benefit RACC, donating $1 to the organization for each pint sold. It’s been more than seven months since Tommie the pit bull was found tied to a pole after he was set on fire.
The Forever Moriah Foundation was launched by Sharday Richardson and her husband after their 5-year-old daughter, Moriah, died of cancer. The family now throws celebrations for other children fighting health battles. “Until you’ve been in it. You can’t understand. You can’t relate. I wanted to be that person for people to relate to and support them,” Richardson said.
Two former VCU students, Hallelujah God-Bless-Us and Josh Roth, aimed to break a world record at the RVA Splash Fest. The inaugural event was held on Saturday in the parking lot of the Diamond. Roth and God-Bless-Us say a portion of the proceeds generated from the event will also support the nonprofit Splash, which aims to bring safe water, sanitation and hygiene to children in need.
Sarah Bloom went under the knife this past week, but in a different way than you may think. She had LASIK eye surgery performed on her, and she will return to the NBC12 morning news desk with perfect vision. She documented her complete experience online.
The warehouse of a Chesterfield business that was demolished when an EF2 tornado touched down one year ago has rebuilt. However, there’s one thing that can’t be replaced. Ronnie Bishop was an employee who was killed when the building collapsed, and his legacy will live on forever.
“If a year was tucked inside of a clock, then autumn would be the magic hour.” - Victoria Erickson
