Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

Two former VCU students, Hallelujah God-Bless-Us and Josh Roth, aimed to break a world record at the RVA Splash Fest. The inaugural event was held on Saturday in the parking lot of the Diamond. Roth and God-Bless-Us say a portion of the proceeds generated from the event will also support the nonprofit Splash, which aims to bring safe water, sanitation and hygiene to children in need.