Forecast: Autumn begins but it still feels like summer. Barely any rain in sight.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Autumn begins but summer’s still in the air. Only a very small chances for rain in the next 7 days.
First Alert >> Rain chances will remain slim to non-existent for the next 7 to 10 days, with near-drought to drought conditions worsening
MONDAY: Fall begins. Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 90s.
TUESDAY: VERY Slight chance for a pre-dawn sprinkle or shower. Mostly sunny and turning a bit cooler later in day with lower humidity. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the low 90s.
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid and upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower or storm. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.