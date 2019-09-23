Forecast: Autumn begins but it still feels like summer. Barely any rain in sight.

By Andrew Freiden | September 23, 2019 at 4:08 AM EDT - Updated September 23 at 4:08 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Autumn begins but summer’s still in the air. Only a very small chances for rain in the next 7 days.

First Alert >> Rain chances will remain slim to non-existent for the next 7 to 10 days, with near-drought to drought conditions worsening

MONDAY: Fall begins. Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 90s.

TUESDAY: VERY Slight chance for a pre-dawn sprinkle or shower. Mostly sunny and turning a bit cooler later in day with lower humidity. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid and upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower or storm. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

