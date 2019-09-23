City seeks input on ‘Richmond 300’, the city’s master plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond’s Department of Planning and Development Review (PDR) seeks to once again engage the Richmond community in the development of the updated city master plan.
Richmond 300: A Guide for Growth, the city’s new master plan, is entering the next community engagement stage of development.
The plan’s aim is to establish a 20-year vision for the city’s growth, factoring in extensive community input.
Last fall, residents of Richmond shared their vision for the future of the city.
Now, Richmonders can see and critique how their ideas have been incorporated into a vision for the city in 2037, the component goals necessary to create that vision and the draft land uses, transportation connections and strategies needed to achieve those goals.
From September 23 to November 3, community members can provide their thoughts at their convenience via any of the following four methods:
Attend a Richmond 300 Forum: Each forum will include a 30-minute presentation and 60 minutes of questions and answers.
The information presented in each forum will be identical and children are welcome to attend.
Spanish-language translators will also be available.
If participants have a disability and require accommodation in order to fully participate in the forum, please email richmond300@richmondgov.com by September 23 to arrange accommodations.
- October 3, 6-7:30pm: Huguenot HS Auditorium, 7945 Forest Hill Avenue
- October 8, 6-7:30pm: Broad Rock ES Cafetorium, 4615 Ferguson Lane
- October 9, 6-7:30pm: Main Library Basement, 101 East Franklin Street
- October 22, 6-7:30pm: Police Training Academy, 1202 West Graham Road
- October 23, 6-7:30pm: Mary Munford ES Auditorium, 211 Westmoreland Avenue
- October 29, 6-7:30pm: Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts Auditorium, 3411 Semmes Avenue
- October 30, 6-7:30pm: MLK MS Auditorium, 1000 Mosby Street
Stop by a Richmond 300 Sharing Session: Visit during a two-hour window for informal conversations with planners at community spots like libraries, coffee shops and more. See richmond300.com/share for a full schedule.
Invite Richmond 300 to give a talk at your meeting: Email richmond300@richmondgov.com to request a talk.
We will only need 5 minutes on your agenda.
We would like your meeting to have at least 15 attendees and occur sometime between September 23 and November 3.
Provide your thoughts online at any time of day: An online survey and interactive maps will be live from September 23 to November 3 at richmond300.com/share.
For more information about the master plan update, please visit richmond300.com.
