Broadway In Richmond warns buys of fake ‘Hamilton’ tickets

“If you see tickets for hundreds or thousands of dollars, you are probably buying from a third-party ticket broker and there is no guarantee these tickets are genuine. Though it is legal to re-sell tickets in the state of Virginia, tickets purchased from other sources may be more expensive, invalid, speculative or ineligible for assistance. Broadway In Richmond encourages patrons to thoroughly assess the source before making a ticket purchase. Beware of buying from secondary sites and third-party sellers, which includes bogus Facebook event pages,” a release said.