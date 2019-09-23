Broadway In Richmond warns buys of fake ‘Hamilton’ tickets

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you are planning on getting tickets to see the Broadway show “Hamilton” here in Richmond, buyers are being warned to look out for fake tickets.
“Hamilton” tickets for shows at the Altria Theater are not even on sale yet and will not be available until Friday, Sept. 27.
Broadway In Richmond says several third-party websites are advertising tickets they do not even have at highly inflated prices.
When tickets do go on sale, they will range from $75 to $149 with a select number of tickets being $249 for premium seats for all performances.
“If you see tickets for hundreds or thousands of dollars, you are probably buying from a third-party ticket broker and there is no guarantee these tickets are genuine. Though it is legal to re-sell tickets in the state of Virginia, tickets purchased from other sources may be more expensive, invalid, speculative or ineligible for assistance. Broadway In Richmond encourages patrons to thoroughly assess the source before making a ticket purchase. Beware of buying from secondary sites and third-party sellers, which includes bogus Facebook event pages,” a release said.
Broadway In Richmond says to make sure tickets are legitimate, purchases should be made through their exclusive ticketing partner, ETIX.
For more information, click here.
