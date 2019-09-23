Bionic humans subject of new exhibit at Science Museum of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - When you think of bionic people, you may envision “The Terminator” or “Robocop."
Those are known as cyborgs, and while it’s not quite as dramatic as in the movies, bionic people do exist.
Starting Sept. 29, the Science Museum of Virginia will host an exhibit called “Bionic Me” about medical technology that allows people to have bionic traits.
“Bionic” means people have both organic and biomechatronic parts. People who have devices like hearing aides and contact lenses qualify as bionic.
“I prefer bionic over cyborg,” Jennifer Guild, Manager of Communications and Curiosity, for the science museum, said. “Cyborg makes me sound like a Hollywood character, but calling me bionic because of the two medical devices I wear on my body for Type 1 diabetes highlights the transformative power at the intersection of science, technology and the medical field.”
The exhibit is designed for children between 5 and 12, and will feature nearly two dozen interactive stations for devices like prosthetics, bionic eyes and 3D-printed bones.
The exhibit will be on display from Sept. 29 through Jan. 5, 2020, and is included with museum admission.
