ACLU of Va. demands independent investigation into officer-involved shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Virginia is calling for an independent investigation into the Sept. 17 officer-involved shooting in Henrico’s west end.
Sunday, Gay Ellen Plack, 57, was laid to rest less than a week after she was shot by two Henrico Police officers who responded to her Huntwick Court home for a welfare check.
Henrico Chief of Police Humberto Cardounel said Plack was wielding and swinging an ax when officer broke through the door to her bedroom to check on her.
Bill Farrar, the Director of Strategic Communications with the ALCU of Virginia, said they frequently make these demands following any sort of officer-involved case.
Along with the call for an independent investigation, the group also asks for the release of the body camera footage.
"Sooner rather than later is good,” Farrar said. “We ask for it right away, and frankly, what are they waiting for."
On Sept. 20, three days after the shooting, the Henrico County Police Division allowed the media to view the body-camera footage from the shooting that took place inside Plack’s home. However, that that footage has yet to be released to the public. Even a Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) request by NBC12 for the video was denied due to the ongoing criminal investigation.
"The leadership of that organization needs to take a good, long hard look at how this unfolded and how to make sure this doesn't happen again to anyone else," said Bob Bostock, Plack’s oldest brother.
Before his sister’s funeral Sunday, Bostock pleaded for more transparency in the case, something more than just a video statement by the Chief of Police.
"He produced a Hollywood type YouTube statement as opposed to standing up in front of reporters and the public and answering questions," Bostock said.
Henrico police are still investigating this shooting, but that leads to another major concern Farrar has.
“The statements made by the Chief of Police basically exonerating his officers before an investigation even began,” he said. “That’s really one more reason why the Commonwealth’s Attorney needs to ask for someone else to investigate this because those two offices work hand in hand every day. They know each other, they know the officers and they’re not objective.”
Henrico County Commonwealth Attorney, Shannon Taylor, said Friday she has confidence in how the officers responded.
“The actions of the officers are in fact clear and while we are not at this moment going to say that a conclusion has been reached, I was confident in their actions that having the media come to view the footage I thought was wholly appropriate, particularly in response to some of the public’s concerns," she said.
Both North Carolina and South Carolina have agencies that independently investigate crimes. South Carolina’s agency, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), automatically takes over for officer-involved shooting investigations.
North Carolina’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) will investigate upon the request of the local jurisdiction.
Farrar said a third-party agency like South Carolina’s is something the ACLU has pushed for, for years, but hasn’t seen much traction at the state level.
"We're calling for a change in state law that would create an independent unit, whether it's state police or the Inspector General's office, that would be tasked and have the resources to look into these things when they happen," he said.
The ACLU is also calling on Henrico Police to release the names of the officers involved in the case. While they understand the safety measures associated with releasing the names, Farrar said in an effort for transparency it should be done 48 hours after the incident.
Messages to the Henrico County Police Division regarding the ACLU’s demands were not immediately returned.
As of Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for Virginia State Police said Henrico Police had not requested assistance in the investigation.
