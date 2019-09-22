RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Smithfield Foods donated 40,000 pounds of protein to Feed More on Saturday.
The donation is part of Smithfield’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes donation tour, the company’s signature hunger-relief initiative focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure.
Smithfield teamed up with Kroger and NASCAR driver Aric Almirola to give back to central Virginia’s core hunger-relief organization.
The donation was presented at the Richmond Raceway ahead of the Federated Auto Parts 400, marking the 43rd large-scale protein donation made by Smithfield during the tour.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.