‘Nobody had a better friend’: Woman killed in police involved-shooting laid to rest

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - In a church just a few miles from the home where she died, the friends and family of Gay Plack came together to celebrate the way she lived.
“They need to think about light she brought to the world, her great artistic creativity, her generosity. Nobody had a better friend,” said Bob Bostock of his sister, Gay Plack.
It will be Bostock’s last time saying goodbye to her. While it is a sad time for the family, Bostock says he’s still harboring other feelings about the loss.
“What happened to my sister was completely avoidable. And I hope that the Henrico police take a real good hard look at their policies in deal with people with mental illness.”
It’s been less than a week since Henrico police came to Huntwick Court in Short Pump on what was supposed to be a standard service call.
The 57-year-old woman was killed in that incident after police say she came at the officers with an axe inside her home.
“The officer had to make the most difficult decision in his career, and that was to use deadly force," said Henrico Police Chief Humberto Cardounel in a video statement.
Bostock said he was disappointed in the Chief’s statement, adding that “there’s still a lot of unanswered questions, information has been coming in drips and drabs. As you can imagine, everybody is doing pretty poorly. My sister was deeply loved, not only by her family, but by legions of friends who have been contacting me over the past several days to tell me how much they’re going to miss her.”
And those legions of friends turned up at the church, nearly filling up the parking lots.
Bostock says that while his family is hurting, he’s hoping they can be an advocate of change for others.
“We are not going to let up on making sure that some good comes out of this whole thing. Particularly that no other family that has a family member that suffers with mental illness has to deal with this ever again.”
