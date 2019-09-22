Man wanted for multiple larcenies in metro Richmond

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - A man is wanted for multiple larcenies in the metro Richmond area.
Deputies say the man entered the Powhatan Walmart in the early morning on Saturday, Sept. 13.
He stole a large amount of electronics after breaking the case open, according to deputies. He has also been seen committing the same crime in four other area Walmart locations.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at 804-598-5656 or Powhatan Crime Solvers at 804-403-4357.
