Henrico Schools seek public input on new draft plan

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools wants the public’s opinion on a new draft version of its proposed guiding document.
The public hearing will be held to discuss the updated 2018-25 HCPS Strategic Plan.
The proposed document more closely aligns the plan to the action items in “Amy’s Passport,” a document created by HCPS Superintendent Amy Cashwell on recommendations for the school division.
The hearing will be held on Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at New Bridge Learning Center in Henrico.
Read the latest draft of the proposed plan online.
