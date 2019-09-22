Henrico Schools seek public input on new draft plan

By Tamia Mallory | September 21, 2019 at 11:12 PM EDT - Updated September 21 at 11:12 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools wants the public’s opinion on a new draft version of its proposed guiding document.

The public hearing will be held to discuss the updated 2018-25 HCPS Strategic Plan.

The proposed document more closely aligns the plan to the action items in “Amy’s Passport,” a document created by HCPS Superintendent Amy Cashwell on recommendations for the school division.

The hearing will be held on Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at New Bridge Learning Center in Henrico.

Read the latest draft of the proposed plan online.

