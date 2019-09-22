Disney Bedtime Hotline returns for limited time

(WWBT) - Having trouble putting your little ones to sleep? Well, no worries! Disney has you covered!
The Bedtime Hotline has returned, allowing children to listen to a sweet bedtime message from Disney characters such as Mickey, Princess Jasmine, Woody, Spider-Man, Yoda and Anna and Elsa from Frozen!
The characters recount their day with children and encourage them to get some sleep!
The toll-free number is available through Sept. 30 and can be reached at 1-877-7-MICKEY.
Callers can also opt-in for a one-time text message.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.