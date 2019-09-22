Disney Bedtime Hotline returns for limited time

The Disney Bedtime Hotline will call kids of all ages with a special goodnight message from some of Disney's most popular characters. (Source: Disney)
By Tamia Mallory | September 21, 2019 at 10:53 PM EDT - Updated September 21 at 10:53 PM

(WWBT) - Having trouble putting your little ones to sleep? Well, no worries! Disney has you covered!

The Bedtime Hotline has returned, allowing children to listen to a sweet bedtime message from Disney characters such as Mickey, Princess Jasmine, Woody, Spider-Man, Yoda and Anna and Elsa from Frozen!

The Bedtime Hotline is back! Call to get a special goodnight message from your favorite Disney characters and visit http://di.sn/6187EhV65 to help win the battle against bedtime. 🌙😴

The characters recount their day with children and encourage them to get some sleep!

The toll-free number is available through Sept. 30 and can be reached at 1-877-7-MICKEY.

Callers can also opt-in for a one-time text message.

