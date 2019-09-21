Truex has win out of the way in Monster Cup

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two races remain in the first round of the Monster Cup playoffs, as 15 of the 16 championship eligible drivers look to advance. Martin Truex Jr, however, is breathing a little bit easier, at least for the time being.
The 2017 Cup champion winning the playoff opener last week in Las Vegas, giving him and automatic bid to round two. With that said, he’s certainly not slowing down. Truex is seeking his second trip to victory lane at the Richmond Raceway.
Truex got his win last week after finishing outside the top 10 in each of the final three regular season events, so the victory coming at a great time.
“Just good timing to start the playoffs that way for the confidence and for the whole group, not just me, not just Cole, but everyone, and to know that we’ve got a shot at this and hard work pays off and we’ll see what we can do from here,” said Truex.
Also looking to continue one of his career best seasons— Denny Hamlin. He’s in search of win number five in 2019, and has taken three previous checkered flags at the Richmond Raceway. His last victory here coming in the fall of 2016. Denny stumbling to a 15th place finish last week in sin city.
Truex, Hamlin and the rest of the Monster Cup field hit the track tomorrow night at 7:30.
