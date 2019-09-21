Chesterfield police looking for shooter with face tattoo

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A man is recovering after being shot in Chesterfield County late Friday night.
Police were called to the 3600 Block of Luckylee Cres around 11:30 p.m. Officers found a man who with a single gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.
Police say the shooter has a tattoo on his face.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
