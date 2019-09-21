Deputies: Missing woman with diabetes may be in need of medication

KING WILLIAM, Va. (WWBT) - King William County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Farran J. Braxton.
The 55-year-old woman was last seen Friday morning leaving her residence on Union Hope Road on foot just before 7 a.m.
She is described as 5-foot-2 with salt-and-pepper short hair. She was wearing a charcoal gray jacket, a pink sleeveless shirt, black pants with a white stripe and white tennis shoes.
Deputies say she is a diabetic and may be in need of medication.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the King William Sheriff’s Office at 804-769-0999.
