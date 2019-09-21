Deputies: Missing woman with diabetes may be in need of medication

King William County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Farran J. Braxton. (Source: King William County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom | September 20, 2019 at 9:04 PM EDT - Updated September 20 at 9:09 PM

KING WILLIAM, Va. (WWBT) - King William County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Farran J. Braxton.

The 55-year-old woman was last seen Friday morning leaving her residence on Union Hope Road on foot just before 7 a.m.

She is described as 5-foot-2 with salt-and-pepper short hair. She was wearing a charcoal gray jacket, a pink sleeveless shirt, black pants with a white stripe and white tennis shoes.

Deputies say she is a diabetic and may be in need of medication.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the King William Sheriff’s Office at 804-769-0999.

