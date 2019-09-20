2 women arrested in connection with Facebook live assault

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two women have been arrested in connection with an assault that was captured on Facebook live on Sunday.
Richmond police arrested Denise S. Wyatt, 25, of Richmond, for felony malicious wounding.
Precious A. Artis, 32, of Richmond, was also arrested. Artis recorded the incident and was charged with accessory to felony malicious wounding.
Wyatt was arrested on Friday and Artis was arrested on Wednesday.
Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Pavlenko at 804-646-5419 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
