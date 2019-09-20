VDOT plans weekend lane closures of I-95N near Fredericksburg

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is urging drivers to avoid northbound I-95 this weekend as construction gets underway on a new overpass of Route 17.
“Lane closures are needed for 18 consecutive hours of paving, lane striping and preparation to finish building the transition point for drivers to enter three temporary travel lanes for I-95 northbound in the median,” VDOT said in a news release.
The overpass project in Stafford County is expected to last 12 months. Both the northbound and southbound bridges are being replaced.
“To build the new overpass, all I-95 northbound traffic will be diverted to travel in temporary lanes in the median, parallel to the interstate,” VDOT said.
The work on Sept. 21 and 22 is “the final step before the temporary lanes open.”
TIMING:
Beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, I-95 northbound will be reduced to two lanes near the Rappahannock River bridge, which is between the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County.
I-95 northbound will be reduced to a single lane at 5 p.m. Saturday. The northbound exit ramp and entrance ramp at Exit 133, also known as a collector-distributor lane, will remain open. It will serve as a second northbound travel lane.
From 8:30 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, all I-95 northbound traffic will be diverted onto the collector-distributor lane.
Between 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, northbound I-95 traffic can exit to Route 17, but Route 17 traffic cannot use the entrance ramps to access I-95 northbound. Detour signs for local traffic on Route 17 will be directed to use Route 1 northbound and Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to access I-95 northbound.
I-95 southbound will remain open. All I-95 southbound ramps at Exit 133 at Route 17 will remain open.
Real-time updates on this work zone, lane closures and congestion will be available on 511Virginia.
