VA Pridefest coming to Brown’s Island

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 30,000 people expected for a celebration of the region’s LGBTQ community.
Richmond’s annual Pridefest kicks off on Brown’s Island Saturday, September 28.
The event is free and open to the public.
“2019 is a year of milestones for the LGBTQ community in Richmond and beyond,” said James Millner, President of Virginia Pride, the organization that produces VA Pridefest.
VA Pridefest has experienced exponential growth in recent years. A decade ago, the event was held in the parking lot of a local thrift store and drew a few hundred people. In subsequent years, the festival attracted a couple thousand attendees to a downtown park. But it was in 2014, when Virginia Pride first held the event on Brown’s Island, that things really took off.
Pridefest attracts local, regional and national entertainment acts that perform on two stages—a main stage and another in what’s called the “Youth Pride Pavilion”, an area with youth- and family- friendly activities, vendors and performances.
This year, the international pop star, Betty Who, will headline the festival, along with celebrity drag queens, Ongina and Dax! from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and, Vander Von Odd from the Amazon Prime show, “Dragula.”
“There will be about a dozen food trucks, a full bar with beer, wine and mixed drinks, non-profit groups, churches, synagogues, advocacy organizations, things to buy, and interactive activities. There will be literally be something for everyone,” Millner promised.
