Va. GOP candidate in tight house race backs gun control

This year, 66 people died and 101 victims were injured in mass shootings in the U.S., according to a database that defines mass shootings as a single attack in a public place in which three or more victims were killed. According to ABC News, there have been a total of 19 mass shootings in the U.S so far this year. That includes a shooting in Virginia Beach where a gunman opened fire at a municipal building and killed a dozen people.