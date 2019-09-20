Spanberger honors 9-year-old Markiya Dickson on House floor

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWBT) - Rep. Abigail Spanberger told the story of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson’s death in May on the floor of the House of Representatives on Friday.
Dickson was killed by a stray gunshot at Carter Jones Park in Richmond on May 26 while she and her family were attending a Memorial Day picnic.
An 11-year-old boy was injured in the same shooting.
Spanberger, the Democratic representative of Virginia’s 7th District, said Dickson was “energetic, kind and spunky.”
In a speech that lasted about a minute and a half, Spanberger described how Dickson was killed and paid tribute to the girl in a call for action against gun violence.
“(Markiya’s parents) continue fighting to ensure Markiya’s name and her beautiful life are never forgotten. And they stand by their steadfast wish to fight back against gun violence in our communities—so that other parents will never have to experience the pain they feel following Markiya’s death,” Spanberger said.
Police have not identified any suspects in Dickson’s death and the FBI is offering a $20,000 reward.
“Together, we share her story, we mourn her death, and we promise to fight for a safer community for all children,” Spanberger said.
Any with information about Markiya’s Dickson’s death is asked to contact the FBI at (804) 261-1004.
