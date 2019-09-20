’PARK(ing) Day’ celebrates urban public space in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Park(ing) Day is the annual celebration of urban public space held on Sept. 20.
The global event, which began in San Francisco in 2005, features parking spots turned into temporary public parks, art installations and other creative uses of space for others to enjoy.
Venture Richmond is coordinating this year’s event, which will feature over 20 Richmond design, architecture and creative firms and artists.
A design and build competition will be held and judged by a panel of notable Richmond residents.
The pop-up parks will be open to the public on Friday, Sept. 20 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Judging will take place between 10:30 a.m. and noon, and the winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at Bar Solita at 4:30 p.m.
The winning pop-up park will partner with Venture Richmond and the City of Richmond on the creation of a more permanent parklet installation in the downtown area.
More information can be found online.
