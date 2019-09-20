News to Know for Sept. 20: 9 shot in D.C.; I-95N to shut down; chilly start

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some parts of Virginia are starting off in the 40s on Friday - the coldest it’s been in MONTHS.
Temperatures will warm up once again this weekend though:
Nine people were shot Thursday night in two separate incidents in the nation’s capital, one of whom died.
One shooting was reported around 10 p.m. in the Columbia Heights neighborhood. Five of the victims were male and one was female.
Another shooting was reported in the northeastern part of the district where three people were injured.
Two ramps at Chippenham and Jefferson Davis Highway (Route 1) will be closed until Friday afternoon after a tractor-trailer truck hauling liquid soap overturned Thursday morning.
The Virginia Department of Transportation says crews will repave the ramps Friday morning “for motorist safety” after the soap “permeated the pavement, causing slick driving conditions.”
Henrico police say a woman has died following a shooting Tuesday that involved police officers after she confronted them with an ax.
In a video statement released Thursday night by Henrico County Chief of Police Humberto Cardounel he said police officers responded to the 2900 block of Huntwick Court for a welfare check.
The decision comes days after the release of a PSA by national nonprofit organization Sandy Hook Promise that depicts students trying to escape and protect themselves during a school shooting.
The PSA and the gun-maker’s decision is likely to stoke both sides of the gun debate, but local firearms expert Jim Reynolds says Colt’s move has less to do with morals and more to due with money.
“You get the folks that don’t like the gun that think they’ve created a stoppage of some kind, but then what’s going to happen is the folks that are pro gun, they’re going to view this as a ‘There’s a shortage, I better go buy my gun right now,’” said Reynolds.
Lack of rainfall over much of the area is leading to increased drought conditions that could worsen.
The National Drought Monitor in their update this week has classified most of central Virginia as “Abnormally Dry” or in “Moderate Drought.”
Halloween Haunt returns for its 19th frightful season at Kings Dominion on Saturday with four new gruesome experiences.
In total, those who dare can brave seven mazes, six scare zones and a variety of live shows during Halloween Haunt with more than 400 monsters roaming the midways.
