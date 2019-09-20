New warrant filed in case of man accused of killing family members

New warrant filed in case of man accused of killing family members
Matthew Thomas Bernard (Source: WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff | September 20, 2019 at 3:55 PM EDT - Updated September 20 at 3:55 PM

KEELING, Va. (WDBJ7) - A new warrant has been filed in Pittsylvania County Circuit Court with details about a cell phone found in the bedroom of a man charged with killing his mother, sister and nephew.

[ Report: Wife, child of minor league baseball player killed in Pittsylvania slayings ]

Matthew Bernard is charged with the August 27 murders in Keeling.

The warrant for the cell phone says the phone is an iPhone with a cracked screen. This phone was one of the 46 items listen in a previous search warrant on which WDBJ7 reported.

According to Investigator Baxter with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s office, the phone had two missed calls from a contact labeled as “Mom.” The calls came to the phone at 8:02 a.m. the day of the killings.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7 via Gray Television, Inc. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.