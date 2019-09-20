New warrant filed in case of man accused of killing family members

KEELING, Va. (WDBJ7) - A new warrant has been filed in Pittsylvania County Circuit Court with details about a cell phone found in the bedroom of a man charged with killing his mother, sister and nephew.
Matthew Bernard is charged with the August 27 murders in Keeling.
The warrant for the cell phone says the phone is an iPhone with a cracked screen. This phone was one of the 46 items listen in a previous search warrant on which WDBJ7 reported.
According to Investigator Baxter with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s office, the phone had two missed calls from a contact labeled as “Mom.” The calls came to the phone at 8:02 a.m. the day of the killings.
Copyright 2019 WDBJ7 via Gray Television, Inc. All rights reserved.