Man arrested after shooting vehicle with BB gun

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A man was arrested after shooting a vehicle with a BB gun in Stafford County.
A Stafford County deputy responded to Tires Plus in the 2800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway on Thursday just before 9:30 p.m.
The victim reported that an unknown man had a firearm and shot his vehicle in the area of Gettysburg Court.
Upon arrival, the victim told the deputy he had been in the neighborhood meeting with a woman. They were in his vehicle when an unknown man approached and tapped the window. He said the man pointed a gun at him and told him to open the door.
The victim began driving away and the subject shot his vehicle. He dropped off the woman at a hotel and called the Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect was later located in the area of Jason Lane and Confederate Way. It was determined that the shots fired were from a BB gun, which was found in the suspect’s vehicle.
The suspect was identified as Jonathan Hamilton III, 20, of Woodbridge. He was taken into custody and admitted to shooting at the victim with a BB gun.
He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of attempted abduction, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, brandishing a firearm, assault and battery, vandalism and missile at an occupied vehicle.
