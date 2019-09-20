4 injured in three-vehicle crash on I-64

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four people were injured in a crash on I-64 west Friday morning in Richmond.
Virginia State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash at 9:41 a.m. near the exit for Mechanicsville Turnpike.
VSP said an SUV did not brake for slowing traffic and struck a sedan from the rear, causing the sedan to hit a Nissan pick-up truck.
The driver of the SUV and two people in the sedan were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital, but has since been released.
The sedan had to have its roof removed to extricate the passengers.
The driver of the SUV was charged with reckless driving.
