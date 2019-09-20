H&M to open new location in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A new H&M location is set to open in Southpark Mall.
The 20,000 square feet store will join 20 other H&M locations in Virginia on Oct. 3 at noon.
To celebrate the opening, the store will offer the first 100 shoppers in line an H&M Access to Fashion Pass, valued between $10 and $500.
Customers in line after the first 500 shoppers will receive a $10 Access to Fashion Pass.
Customers who recycle old clothes on opening day can also enter to win a gift card between $50 and $250.
H&M will add 20 employees in the store. Available job opportunities can be found online.
The H&M at Southpark Mall is located at 230 Southpark Circle in Colonial Heights.
The store will be open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
