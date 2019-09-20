Heavy traffic expected for NASCAR races

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Heavy traffic is expected in the Richmond Raceway after for NASCAR’s races on Friday and Saturday night.
The “Go Bowling 250” Xfinity Series races gets underway at 7 p.m. Friday. Increased traffic is expected throughout the day, with the most congestion occurring mid-afternoon and leave evening.
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says the heaviest traffic will be on Meadowbridge Road.
The Federate Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy 2 NASCAR Cup Series starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with heavy traffic expected all day.
The Hanover Sheriff’s Office urges drivers to avoid Atlee Road both days and to use Shady Grove Road as an alternative.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.