Forecast: Chilly start, perfect finish but still no rain in sight

Chilly start, perfect finish
By Andrew Freiden | September 20, 2019 at 3:49 AM EDT - Updated September 20 at 4:59 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fall-like weather will stay with us through the start of the weekend with low humidity and comfortable temperatures.

First Alert >> Rain chances will remain slim into much of next week, with near-drought to drought conditions worsening

FRIDAY: Sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs near 80.

SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 90

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and turning a bit cooler later in day. Lows mid 60s, highs lower 80s

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows lower 60s, highs upper 80s

