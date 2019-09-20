Brother reacts to officer-involved shooting death of sister

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The brother of the Henrico woman who died from injuries sustained in an officer-involved shooting says her death is from "a series of poor decisions by police”.
Bob Bostock is Gay Ellen Plack’s oldest brother. On Thursday he said the family is still trying to process what happened.
“I think the shock is starting to wear off and frankly the anger of how this whole thing has transpired has really started to take hold," Bostock said.
Bostock is trying to keep his frustrations in check, but the death of his one and only sister weighs heavily on his mind.
“This is not how a welfare check is supposed to work,” he said. “They’re there to help and instead they kill her.”
Henrico Police responded to the 2900 block of Huntwick Court Tuesday morning for a welfare check at Plack’s home.
When the 57-year-old didn’t answer the door officers found an unlocked door and went inside to check on her well being. There they found her bedroom door locked, and made forced entry.
"For them to come into her house without her permission, when she's already in some sort of crisis, must have been incredibly frightening for her," Bostock said
According to Bostock, Plack suffered from bipolar disorder. It was something she'd been trying to treat, and even surrendered her Virginia nursing license in 2011 to focus on her mental health.
"She fought the illness she had almost her entire adult life,” Bostock said. “She never ever gave up. She had courage that would earn her a medal of honor."
Bostock added his sister continued to help others by teaching painting classes, working as an elementary school aide, and enjoying the outdoors.
"For her to die in this way is a tragedy of unfathomable proportion to me, her entire family and to everyone who knew her," Bostock said.
In a video statement from Henrico County Chief of Police Humberto Cardounel Thursday, he said investigators have been in contact with Plack’s legal next-of-kin.
According to the Medical Examiner, Placks died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, her manner of death ruled a homicide.
As police continue to investigate the shooting, Bostock hopes people won’t remember his sister by what unfolded inside her bedroom.
“She was a very, very special person,” he said. “With a very warm and open heart, great sense of humor, a ruckus laugh, a lot of fun to be around, and I hope that how people remember her.”
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.