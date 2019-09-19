21-year-old woman killed in crash; man airlifted

NOTTOWAY, Va. (WWBT) - A 21-year-old woman was killed in a crash Thursday in Nottoway County.
Virginia State Police responded to 2900 Rocky Ford Road just after 8:30 a.m. for the crash.
A 2011 Ford Taurus driven by Quarnell D. Price, 30, of Crewe, was traveling southbound on Rocky Ford Road when it veered into the opposite travel lane while entering a curve. The vehicle struck an oncoming 2019 Nissan Sentra traveling northbound being driven by Hailey A. Monroe, 21, of Crewe head-on.
Monroe was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.
An infant in the vehicle was properly secured and was not injured.
Price was airlifted for treatment of serious injuries.
The crash is under investigation and charges are pending.
