Tractor-trailer hauling liquid soap overturns at Chippenham, Route 1

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two ramps at Chippenham and Jefferson Davis Highway (Route 1) will be closed until Friday afternoon after a tractor-trailer truck hauling liquid soap overturned Thursday morning.
The Virginia Department of Transportation says crews will repave the ramps Friday morning “for motorist safety” after the soap “permeated the pavement, causing slick driving conditions.”
The tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on Chippenham Parkway and overturned while taking the exit onto Route 1, losing its load.
The on and off ramps at southbound Chippenham Parkway and Route 1 were impacted.
The driver was not injured and was charged with reckless driving.
Speed is considered a factor in the crash.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.