2 students injured after tractor-trailer truck hits Chesterfield bus

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two students were injured Thursday morning when a tractor-trailer truck struck a Chesterfield County school bus.
The incident happened around 9:15 a.m at the intersection of Old Bermuda Hundred Road and Golf Course Road. Police say the truck was turning off Golf Course Road when it hit the bus.
One student was treated at the scene for his injuries and another was taken to the hospital. That student is expected to be OK.
Charges are pending.
