Shelter advises against glue traps as baby snake season arrives
Petersburg Animal Care and Control shared this picture of a juvenile rat snake that got stuck on a glue trap. (Source: Petersburg Animal Care and Control/Facebook)
By Brian Tynes | September 19, 2019 at 12:50 PM EDT - Updated September 19 at 12:50 PM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Animal Care and Control wants to discourage people from using glue traps for pest control.

The shelter shared a picture of a juvenile rat snake that died after being caught in a glue trap while attempting to eat the insects the trap had captured.

The shelter said once an animal becomes stuck to the trap there is no way to free it without causing serious injuries. The juvenile snake had to be euthanized.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries said this is the time of year when baby snakes are born.

Juvenile rat snakes, which are not venomous, can look like juvenile copperheads, which are. The juvenile copperheads have a distinctive yellow tail that is used to attract prey.

DGIF said even though copperheads are regularly seen in Virginia, it is more likely that any snake you encounter is harmless and it is best to just leave any snake you see alone.

A juvenile copperhead.
A juvenile copperhead. (Source: Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries)
A juvenile rat snake.
A juvenile rat snake. (Source: Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries)

