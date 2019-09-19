For restaurants, keeping food temps out of ‘danger zone’ can be a challenge

But temperature checks aren’t limited to foods on the line. Thawing and cooling food is also a challenge. Breyer says the best way to thaw food is in the fridge, but that takes time. Instead, restaurants can run frozen food under cool water. They can’t use warm water because if the food goes above 41 degrees during the process, it’s not good. A restaurant can also use a microwave to thaw, but the food needs to be cooked right away, because it heats unevenly.