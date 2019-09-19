Police investigate mobile phone store robbery

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a robbery to a mobile phone store in Chesterfield County.
The robbery occurred at the RVA Wireless store in the 7400 block of Midlothian Turnpike just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police say a male suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm and demanded money. The suspect then fled the scene on foot towards Midlothian Turnpike.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
The suspect is described as a black male, 5-foot-8, weighing between 160 and 190 pounds, wearing a blue and black NASA hoodie sweatshirt, blue jeans and a super hero mask.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
