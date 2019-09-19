Pharmaceutical company bringing 200 jobs to Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Pharmaceutical Product Development is investing $63.7 million to expand a bioanalytical lab in Henrico and will bring 200 new jobs.
“PPD is a global leader in the life sciences industry, and the company’s major presence in Central Virginia is a strong endorsement of the region’s talented bioscience workforce and world-renowned research institutions,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a news release.
According to the release, the company “provides comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory, and lifecycle management services.”
PPD’s clients include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic, and government organizations.
The governor’s office says the Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Henrico County to secure the project for Virginia, including a $675,000 grant.
