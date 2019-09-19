Non-lethal personal safety device introduced in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new non-lethal personal safety device will be introduced in Richmond.
Byrna, a non-lethal weapons company in Massachusuetts, is introducing the product to U.S. consumers following a successful test market introduction in South Africa.
Richmond residents can get a first look at the device at the Richmond Raceway on Sept. 20 at 10 a.m.
The Byrna is a pistol-style CO2 powered launcher that shoots out hard and pepper spray projectiles.
The gas-powered pistol comes is equipped with Crimson Trace laser sighting systems for accurate target acquisition.
The device is not considered a firearm, so it will be available for purchase online and at select retailers.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.