Non-lethal personal safety device introduced in Richmond

The Byrna is a non-lethal, pistol-style CO2 powered launcher. (Source: Byrna)
By Tamia Mallory | September 19, 2019 at 4:33 PM EDT - Updated September 19 at 4:34 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new non-lethal personal safety device will be introduced in Richmond.

Byrna, a non-lethal weapons company in Massachusuetts, is introducing the product to U.S. consumers following a successful test market introduction in South Africa.

Richmond residents can get a first look at the device at the Richmond Raceway on Sept. 20 at 10 a.m.

The Byrna is a pistol-style CO2 powered launcher that shoots out hard and pepper spray projectiles.

The gas-powered pistol comes is equipped with Crimson Trace laser sighting systems for accurate target acquisition.

The device is not considered a firearm, so it will be available for purchase online and at select retailers.

