News to Know for Sept. 19: Top Richmond official fired; amazing weather; free shoes for kids

News to Know for Sept. 19, 2019
By David Hylton | September 19, 2019 at 6:16 AM EDT - Updated September 19 at 6:23 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The weather is going to be AMAZING for the last two days of the work week before warmer temperatures return this weekend.

Comfortable temps continue

Top official fired

The city department that investigates abuse of power and government waste confirmed Richmond’s chief administrative officer, Selena Cuffee-Glenn, has six relatives working for the city.

“In my opinion, the conduct detailed in this report erodes the public trust, violates the spirit of good governance and has diminished my confidence in the CAO to continue to serve in her role," said Mayor Levar Stoney.

Free shoes!

Puma and Nike are giving hundreds of news shoes to students at Carver Elementary School on Thursday

NBC12 will be there and share the moments with you on TV and on Facebook later today.

Absentee voting

Absentee voting for the 2019 election begins Friday, Sept. 20.

To vote absentee, registered voters must meet one of 20 eligibility requirements listed on the absentee ballot application.

Election Day is Nov. 5.
Mobile phone store robbery

Police are investigating a robbery to a mobile phone store in Chesterfield County.

The robbery occurred at the RVA Wireless store in the 7400 block of Midlothian Turnpike just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say a male suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm and demanded money.

The suspect fled the scene on foot towards Midlothian Turnpike.
Baseball team needs a name!

Tri-Cities Baseball has released its top 20 names for the 2020 season.

Online voting will take place through Sept. 28 with the winner being announced Oct. 17. The winner will receive an all-you-can-eat ticket package, team hat and “I Named the Team” T-shirt.

Shepherd Stadium, where the tri-cities team will play.
‘She loved life’

Gay Ellen Plack died Tuesday in a shooting involving Henrico police officers.

She was working with her physicians to get her medication just right and would bounce back," said Karen Dawson.

“I’ve never known her to strike anyone or cause any physical harm to anyone,” said Cheryl Sherman. “She was very gentle."

Lt. Matt Pecka said no officers were injured in shooting and have been placed on administrative leave, per protocol. The Police Chief is expected to issue a statement Thursday.

Final thought

“Keep your face to the sunshine and you will not see the shadows.” - Helen Keller

