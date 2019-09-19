Nature-themed playground to open at Chesterfield park

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A new nature-themed playground is set to open on the trails of R. Garland Dodd Park.
The playground was donated by Niagara Cares, the philanthropic arm of Niagara Bottling, and completed in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association.
The public is invited to attend the opening ceremony at Point of Rocks in the 200 block of Enon Church Road on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m.
The nature playground is one-of-a-kind, featuring elements that reflect flora and fauna from nature, such as ants, butterflies, frogs, mushrooms and turtles, and educational signage.
“Our goal is for the playground to entice visitors to explore the trails and natural areas of the park,” said Director of Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation Department Dr. James Worsley.
For more information, contact Chesterfield Parks and Recreation at 804-748-1623.
